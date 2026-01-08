Thank you Sara Nolan, Linda Lorelle, Regina Edelman, Vicki, Romelle Samantha Smith, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Senior Pastor of the Morning Star Baptist Church Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam and Carla Debnam, Founder of The Renaissance Center
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Tea w/April Ryan ft. L.A. Mayor Bass, Bishop Dwayne Debnam & Carla Debnam
April talks Minnesota shooting, L.A. fires, and hope
Jan 08, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts