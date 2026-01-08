The Contrarian

Transcript

The Tea w/April Ryan ft. L.A. Mayor Bass, Bishop Dwayne Debnam & Carla Debnam

April talks Minnesota shooting, L.A. fires, and hope
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jan 08, 2026

Thank you Sara Nolan, Linda Lorelle, Regina Edelman, Vicki, Romelle Samantha Smith, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Senior Pastor of the Morning Star Baptist Church Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam and Carla Debnam, Founder of The Renaissance Center

Discussion about this video

