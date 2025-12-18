The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Rep. Jim Clyburn & Amb. Norm Eisen

A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 12/18
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Norman Eisen
Dec 18, 2025

Thank you Jeeni Criscenzo, Julie, Christina Gurchinoff, Joanne Jubert, Regina Edelman, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Publisher of The Contrarian, Norm Eisen and U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC).

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture