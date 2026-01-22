The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Nana Gyamfi & Rep. Robin Kelly

Jack Smith testimony, ICE terror, and impeachment articles against Kristi Noem
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jan 22, 2026

Thank you Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Wendy E, Stuart Cohen, Marilyn Graham Werden, Julie, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Nana Gyamfi, Executive Director of Black Alliance for Just Immigration and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL). Join us every Thursday at 5pm ET!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture