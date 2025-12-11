Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by former Wisconsin Lt. General Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Mandela Barnes & Rep. Greg Meeks
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 12/11
Dec 11, 2025
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts