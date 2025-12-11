The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Mandela Barnes & Rep. Greg Meeks

A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 12/11
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian
and
April Ryan
Dec 11, 2025

Thank you

Linda Lorelle
,
Carol Johnston
,
Ruth Stroud
,
Bill Southworth
,
Claire
, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by former Wisconsin Lt. General Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture