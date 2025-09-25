The Tea w/ April LIVE with Congressional Black Caucus Members

This special edition of The Tea with April Ryan was filmed live on location from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 54th Annual Legislative Conference.

April spoke with several members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the biggest issues facing the nation right now: Government shutdown, immigration, health care, funding for HBCUs, redistricting, and more.

Thank you to our special guests Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO), Rep.

(D-CA), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL),

, and Melinda Williams.