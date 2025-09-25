The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
5

The Tea w/ April LIVE with Congressional Black Caucus Members

Live from the Congressional Black Caucus Legislative Conference
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian
and
April Ryan
Sep 25, 2025
2
5
Share
Transcript

This special edition of The Tea with April Ryan was filmed live on location from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 54th Annual Legislative Conference.

April spoke with several members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the biggest issues facing the nation right now: Government shutdown, immigration, health care, funding for HBCUs, redistricting, and more.

Thank you to our special guests Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO), Rep.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove
(D-CA), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL),
Karen Attiah
, and Melinda Williams.

The Contrarian is community-supported. Subscribe now for bold journalism in defense of democracy

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture