The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
37m

I guess the question is, do you really think this Court would do the Constitutional thing let alone the right thing. After all, it violated precedence on precedence in its ruling on Roe, it violated the Constitution in its ruling of presidential immunity, and it violated the Civil Rights Act and the 14th Amendment in its ruling concerning the gerrymandering in a District where Black Americans were disenfranchised from voting for who they wanted for their representative.

As an aside, gerrymandering anywhere is unconstitutional. The Founders put in the Constitution a Congress made up of the Senate so States could be equally represented and the House so that the people could be equally represented. Gerrymandering is an affront to equal representation by the people. It's "taxation without representation".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
18m

The Justice Dept. has many tools enforcing compliance that they are not using. And, the media is closed mouth with blinders on about not enforcing compliance. That they are not using them is, in its own right, a crime. Judges who do not use these tools of enforcement should be investigated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture