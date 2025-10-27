The South is Suffering: Anderson Clayton on North Carolina Redistricting, SNAP cCuts, and Republican Apathy

Americans are out of work, missing paychecks, deprived of essential social services, and relying on the capacity of food banks to get by while the government stays closed. And yet, during this time of strife, Republicans continue their crusade against equal representation and for unfair, rigged elections. In North Carolina, state Republicans approved yet another pro-Republican and pro-white redistricting map as children starve and farmers suffer.

Anderson Clayton, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair, joins Jen to warn about the dangers of this re-redistricted map, discuss the upcoming high-stakes senate and state supreme court races, and call to help our neighbors (see below) despite the Trump Administration’s apathy towards Americans.

Anderson Clayton is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Elected at 25 years old, she is the youngest chair of a state Democratic party. Prior to her election as Chair of North Carolina Democratic Party, Chair Clayton served as a chair of the Person County Democratic Party, her hometown county.

SNAP benefits expire on November 1st, and Republicans have refused to tap into emergency funds so we can feed our most vulnerable. Contrarians, contact your representatives and join us in demanding that SNAP benefits be turned on immediately.

We also recommend, for those that can, donating to food banks to support our communities. Please see a non-exhaustive list of places to donate below and add your additional suggestions to the comments. Your local nonprofits, churches, and neighborhoods likely run food and clothing pantries as well.