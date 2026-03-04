The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
33m

The Felon's administration is not only destroying science, with the help of the American oligarchs they are destroying all information to the American people. Iran and China have banned information from the internet which their leaders don't like. The American oligarchs are simply buying up the platforms where Americans receive their information, preventing Americans from seeing valuable information.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture