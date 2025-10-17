The Contrarian

The Shutdown threatens Affordable Health Care & how 'We Can Be Brave'
The Shutdown threatens Affordable Health Care & how 'We Can Be Brave'

"The way we fight autocracy is demonstrating to the country that we are the majority."
Neera Tanden
Mariann Budde
Oct 17, 2025
Today is the 17th day of the Republicans’ government shutdown, and there is seemingly no end in sight.

Jen speaks about the shutdown with Neera Tanden. She’s the Center for American Progress President, and reminds us that the central issue of the shutdown is Republicans refusing to provide healthcare for millions of Americans.

Just a small fraction of the money given to billionaires with tax cuts awarded to them in the Big Beautiful Bill could fund healthcare for millions of Americans.

Also, Bishop Mariann Budde [15:47] joins Jen to discuss her her new book, “We Can Be Brave,” which addresses teens and young adults and examines the important life lessons we learn when faced with difficult choices.

