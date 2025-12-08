The Contrarian

Alan Greenstein
4h

"And the declaration calls to end military deployments into American cities since 'America is not at war with Americans.'”

But TRUMP HAS declared war on Americans. It began on June 1, 2020 (the day Trump was carrying that bible), when he wanted to have the military break up a peaceful demonstration. I think that was the same day he asked if it was OK to shoot demonstrators in the legs. Trump has gotten bolder in his present term as regime leader, since there is no one who will say NO to him.

BillyBob
4h

Sen. Rand Paul (R. KY) got this exactly right.

