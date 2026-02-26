The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
26m

Need to ask EVERY Congressional Republican whether they support pedophelia!

Reply
Share
Pamela Schmid's avatar
Pamela Schmid
17m

Will anything be made of Aliya Rahman, the disabled woman pulled from her car in January, being arrested, injured and detained by Mike johnson's goons during the State of the Union address? The only thing she said she did was to stand up silently, with no sign.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture