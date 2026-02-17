The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Steve 218
4h

Confronted with the racist and white nationalist attack on our nation from one of our federal agencies (DHS) and the resident of the White House, we need Rev. Jackson's words, "Keep Hope Alive!" to continue to sound through the country. He ruffled feathers by bringing attention to issues that needed to be addressed. Like John Lewis and Dr. King, he looked toward the future.

Jodi Bogen
3h

All except for his Hymietown comment.

