The Republican Coalition Is In Trouble Heading Into 2026
The Republican Coalition Is In Trouble Heading Into 2026

"...16% of Trump voters now regret their vote"
Dec 10, 2025

Looking back on the year, the Democratic Party experienced some very high highs and some very low lows. At the top of the ‘highs list’ was November 4th’s massive blue wave. From Zohran Mamdani in New York, to Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, to Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, the American people made their displeasure with the Republicans’ current handling of government known.

Simon Rosenberg, author and creator of Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg, and Jen talked about what to expect from the Democratic Party in 2026, why the Republican coalition is crumbling, and whether the Midterms might see another big wave for the Democratic party.

