RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
I LOVE the contrast between the glowering, ominous Russell Vought beside Trump, and the comical JD Vance, framing the scene! The fact is, they are all kind of idiots, and comical, although it is Russell Vought who, as architect of Project 2025, has the grim job of firing everyone except the ones who definitely deserve to be fired.