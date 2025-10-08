The REAL state of the economy & America's future as an economic powerhouse with Justin Wolfers

I think we’ve seen this film before…and we need to learn our lesson.

In this fascinating sit-down, Justin Wolfers, expert economist and public policy scholar, joins Jen to layout what we know about the current state of the economy and it’s potential negative ripple effects. Justin presents a digestible explanation on our economic status—despite Trump’s labor statistics blackout—while weighing how net zero, or net negative, migration can tank our global standing.

“Difficulties with visas is hurting American dominance,” Justin warns, connecting present troubles to the economic and social volatility of the 1930s. America risks losing Nobel prizes, economic achievement, and intellectual capital if we continue on the path we are on. Justin and Jen uncover all this and much more during their discussion.

Justin Wolfers is a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Justin is also a contributing columnist for the New York Times and the host of the popular podcast Think Like an Economist. You can watch more from Justin on Youtube.

