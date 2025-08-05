The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Masci's avatar
Frank Masci
1h

Please post donation sites to help legally support Texas Dems who left the state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

At the rate the fascists are going in the states, on the federal level and at the McConnell/Roberts court, in just a few years the fascists are going to have 80% of all elective offices.

This is in great part thanks to

1. ignorant voters

2. non-voters

3. fascist media

4. billionaire media

While I think it is great that there are so many independent voices heard on places like Substack, Instagram, Bluesky, etc., the average reader simply can't afford to pay for all the voices that need to be heard. I myself subscribe to The Contrarian, Jim Acosta, Ann Telnaes and Pete Buttigieg. It all adds up to far more than I used to pay for The Washington Post.

My suggestion would be for everyone to get together on one independent and non-profit site. That way, many needed voices could be heard at a cost most of us could afford and there would still be enough to continue funding Norm Eisen's Democracy Defenders, etc.

In other words, the ONLY TRULY AND TOTALLY INDEPENDENT news site in the entire country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture