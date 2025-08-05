On Aug. 3, Texas Democrats again took the extraordinary step of breaking quorum in the Texas House of Representatives—leaving the state in protest. It’s a rare and dramatic tactic used only in moments of political crisis when all other tools have been exhausted to prevent the passage of dangerous legislation.

In 2021, Texas Democrats broke quorum to block a voter suppression bill, traveling to Washington, D.C., to urge national Democrats to pass H.R. 1—the For the People Act. That sweeping federal democracy reform bill would have banned partisan gerrymandering, expanded voting access, and restored key protections of the Voting Rights Act.

But, despite having control of the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats in Washington failed to act. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to support a filibuster carve-out, joining all 50 Senate Republicans in blocking the bill before it could reach President Joe Biden’s desk.

Texas Democratic lawmakers—part-time legislators making just $7,200 a year and juggling full-time jobs—had no choice but to return. With no federal protections in place, Republicans passed one of the most restrictive voting laws in the country.

Now, just a few years later, Texas Democrats have broken quorum again. This time, they’ve traveled to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts to join forces with Democratic leaders and protest a new power grab: mid-decade redistricting.

Just after the regular legislative session—which occurs once every two years—reports surfaced that President Donald Trump and his political allies were pressuring Texas Republicans to redraw the state's congressional maps before the next census and reapportionment process. Trump even stated on camera that the goal was to create five additional Republican seats in Texas—just in time for the next midterm elections—a blatant and calculated attempt to engineer a GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It’s an outrageous move, but it’s not without precedent. The last time Texas Republicans forced through mid-decade redistricting was in 2003, under then-House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, who represented a district in Texas. That effort resulted in five new Republican congressional seats and helped entrench GOP power for years.

But this time, the national stakes are far greater.

In response to Texas’s redistricting maneuver, Democratic governors are making it clear where they stand. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced plans to place a new congressional map before voters this November—one that would effectively draw Republicans out of power. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has suggested she might even pursue changes to the state constitution to fast-track a similar response.

If both California and New York engage in their own round of gerrymandering, it could not only prevent Republicans from winning back the House, but it also could give Democrats a secure and commanding majority. Which is already sending some Republicans into a panic.

Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California has introduced legislation to block states from redrawing congressional maps mid-decade. Pointing the finger at California, he claims the bill is needed to “stop a damaging redistricting war from breaking out across the country.”

The irony couldn’t be more obvious.

Back in 2021, Democrats fought tooth and nail to pass H.R. 1 and ban partisan gerrymandering nationwide. Republicans refused. Now, lawmakers like Kiley might lose their own seats because of their party’s refusal to support reform and their own decision to weaponize redistricting.

This is far from the first time Texas Republicans have pulled a stunt of this scale to cling to power. What’s different now is that Democratic lawmakers across the country are finally fighting back—with equal fire and relentless determination.

The Texas lawmakers who’ve broken quorum are risking a great deal. They face $500-per-day fines that legally cannot be paid with campaign funds. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to declare their seats vacant and has ordered them arrested.

These lawmakers are not only risking their elected positions, but they’re also sacrificing their personal lives as well. Many have children. Many have jobs. They’ve had to take unpaid leave, arrange child care, and leave their families—without knowing when they’ll be able to return.

This fight is unfolding during a special legislative session, which lasts only 30 days and can be called only by the governor. But in 2003, then-Gov. Rick Perry called multiple special sessions until redistricting was passed. Abbott could do the same.

That means Democrats could be forced to deny quorum for weeks or even months—an expensive and exhausting undertaking. Fundraisers have already been launched to help cover their costs, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has offered logistical support to help keep them going.

One thing is clear: Abbott and Texas Republicans are hellbent on ramming these maps through. Several Democratic legislators now find themselves drawn into newly gerrymandered Republican districts, a not-so-subtle effort to erase their influence altogether.

It’s uncertain how long Texas Democrats will remain away from the Capitol—but one thing is certain: This time, they’re not alone.

Olivia Julianna is a Texas Democratic Strategist and Gen Z firebrand. She is an abortion rights activist, democracy organizer, and political influencer. With over 1 million followers across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, her content has accumulated over 1 billion views, changing the political landscape and putting youth voices front and center in the fight for our future.