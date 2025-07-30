The Contrarian

It's Come To This
1h

The first thing all dictators and their cliques do when they get power is start erasing history. No, this never happened. No, that's not a thing. What you know didn't actually take place. They can't start re-wrting the future until they erase the past. Otherwise, it's too difficult for them to rule.

Make it difficult for them. Make it impossible for them. Be a burr in their ass. Be a pain in the neck. They're liars and gaslighters, thieves and dishonorable people. Never let them forget that, or you'll lose your republic for good.

Maria R Eads
1h

It is scary. And the worst is that it seems unbelievable. I was just thinking this morning about who is preserving files in government that will tell the truth as uncomfortable as it may be in the history books. But my mind did not go as far as thinking of national parks or historic sites. I’ll make sure when I’m cleaning out to save all those pamphlets

