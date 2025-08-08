The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
29m

Look at the photo: RFK Jr must be the face of "nutrition." Let's stop right there. HE WENT TO LAW SCHOOL. I've had enough of a guy who got his "medical license" and "science degrees" from a box of Cracker Jacks and doesn't believe in vaccines. No credentials, no integrity, no tether to reality. GET RID OF HIM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture