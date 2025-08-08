The president’s sports council is full of people who have no business giving counsel
This cast of characters is a disaster waiting to happen.
By Carron J. Phillips
It’s the group project from hell.
Some of the names listed on Donald Trump’s Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition fit the criteria. The rest of the bunch, however, is a train wreck.
America will overlook a lot of things if you can run fast, jump high, and win championships.
“The revitalized President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition will create school-based programs to reward excellence in physical education and support the development of a Presidential Fitness Award—working in partnership with athletes, coaches, teams, and schools to champion access to fitness and healthy living for all Americans,” reads the decree from the White House. “The Council will also play an important role in restoring tradition to college athletics, including reforming the broken transfer portal and keeping men out of women’s sports.”
The irony is that this initiative is being spearheaded by a man who loves fast food so much that it led to him inviting national champions to the White House to enjoy gourmet cuisine: Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish’s.
The council members are Catherine Granito, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Bettman, Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Cody Campbell, Roger Goodell, Wayne Gretzky, Nelly Korda, Triple H, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Annika Sörenstam, Tua Tagovailoa, Lawrence Taylor, and Matthew Tkachuk. The council already made headlines for an error; it incorrectly listed Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley as one of its members.
“A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council,” Barkley explained. “So I’m not really too familiar with it. I felt like that I am going to be super busy. Me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”
Here are some of the people who actually signed on to take part in this farce.
Bryson DeChambeau: When the pro golfer left the PGA circuit for LIV Golf—which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government—he said about the Saudis’ alleged connections to 9/11: “What I can say is they’re trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in a while. Nobody’s perfect, but we’re all trying to improve in life.” It’s been reported that his contract with LIV Golf is valued at $125 million.
Gary Bettman: The NHL commissioner is notorious for his refusal to accept links between playing hockey and CTE—and has remained silent after the great Bobby Hull was posthumously diagnosed with it. According to Boston University, researchers have found that young athletes who play sports with physical contact are at risk for CTE.
Tua Tagovailoa: The Miami Dolphins quarterback has become the poster child of CTE in the NFL after sustaining multiple concussions and head injuries, leading to him being sidelined for numerous games. “I appreciate your concern. I really do. I love this game. And I love it to the death of me,” he said last year.
Nick Bosa: The star defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers apologized in 2019 for his actions on social media that included liking racist and homophobic content and labeling Colin Kaepernick a “clown.” Last season, he was fined $11,255 for crashing his teammate's live postgame interview to show support for Trump.
Harrison Butker: The kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs came under fire last year when he advised women in a commencement speech to embrace being “homemakers” and criticized abortion, surrogacy, and Pride Month.
Rodger Goodell: The NFL Commissioner has been the leader of a league that’s dealt with a collusion lawsuit from Kaepernick, litigation from Brian Flores alleging racial discrimination against Black coaches, participation in race-norming, and countless instances in which players were violent or accused of being violent against women.
Triple H: The former pro wrestling star is the chief content officer of the WWE and has faced allegations of using steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs. “The good thing about wrestling is that because it's not a professional sport per se, more entertainment, they are allowed to take hormone replacement,” his nutritionist once explained though he has denied Triple H takes either.
Lawrence Taylor: The New York Giants legend was charged last year for not updating his address on Florida’s sex offender registry. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct charges.
Given what you’ve just read, are these the “role models” that should be members of a council that will “develop bold and innovative fitness goals for young Americans with the aim of fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens?”
Hell nah.
If they were still alive, it’s safe to assume that Hulk Hogan, O.J. Simpson, and Jim Brown would have sat on the council.
Oddly enough, lost in the discussion was a comment from Barkley that captures why America has found itself in its current predicament—and why this council is destined to fail.
“I’m assuming it’s something great….”
Hoping that things will work out for the best has proved to be disastrous when it comes to this administration. And given the make-up of this group, the only logical strategy would be to prepare for the worst.
Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Look at the photo: RFK Jr must be the face of "nutrition." Let's stop right there. HE WENT TO LAW SCHOOL. I've had enough of a guy who got his "medical license" and "science degrees" from a box of Cracker Jacks and doesn't believe in vaccines. No credentials, no integrity, no tether to reality. GET RID OF HIM.