(White House photo)

By Carron J. Phillips

It’s the group project from hell.

Some of the names listed on Donald Trump’s Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition fit the criteria. The rest of the bunch, however, is a train wreck.

America will overlook a lot of things if you can run fast, jump high, and win championships.

“The revitalized President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition will create school-based programs to reward excellence in physical education and support the development of a Presidential Fitness Award—working in partnership with athletes, coaches, teams, and schools to champion access to fitness and healthy living for all Americans,” reads the decree from the White House. “The Council will also play an important role in restoring tradition to college athletics, including reforming the broken transfer portal and keeping men out of women’s sports.”

The irony is that this initiative is being spearheaded by a man who loves fast food so much that it led to him inviting national champions to the White House to enjoy gourmet cuisine: Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish’s.

The council members are Catherine Granito, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Bettman, Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Cody Campbell, Roger Goodell, Wayne Gretzky, Nelly Korda, Triple H, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Annika Sörenstam, Tua Tagovailoa, Lawrence Taylor, and Matthew Tkachuk. The council already made headlines for an error; it incorrectly listed Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley as one of its members.

“A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council,” Barkley explained. “So I’m not really too familiar with it. I felt like that I am going to be super busy. Me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

Here are some of the people who actually signed on to take part in this farce.

Given what you’ve just read, are these the “role models” that should be members of a council that will “develop bold and innovative fitness goals for young Americans with the aim of fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens?”

Hell nah.

If they were still alive, it’s safe to assume that Hulk Hogan, O.J. Simpson, and Jim Brown would have sat on the council.

Oddly enough, lost in the discussion was a comment from Barkley that captures why America has found itself in its current predicament—and why this council is destined to fail.

“I’m assuming it’s something great….”

Hoping that things will work out for the best has proved to be disastrous when it comes to this administration. And given the make-up of this group, the only logical strategy would be to prepare for the worst.

Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University.