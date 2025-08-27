The Contrarian

Nanny C
1h

We should all be alarmed. Wake up America, before it’s too late. Thank you once again, Jen, for your clear eyed commentary.

Thomas Moore
41m

The obsequious sycophants embarrassing themselves by fawning over the Emperor's New Clothes ought to be ashamed of themselves. Actually, worse than that. And the mainstream media and other corporate entities that refuse to call this president and administration out for what it is share in that shame.

The king is batsh-t crazy. Stephen Miller is a racist fascist. The cabinet is overstocked with incompetent toadies. Everything that made America great is being destroyed. People in power need to stop pretending otherwise. Every kid along the parade route knows the king is starkers.

