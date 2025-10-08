The Pentagon handcuffs free press and Gaza's potential peace deal with Ned Price

A Pentagon crackdown on free press. An unsure peace deal for Gaza. A State Department raided of its best and brightest. The most pressing foreign policy issues are coming to a head, and Ned Price, diplomat and former UN representative, is here to walk us through it.

In a deep discussion with Jen, Ned presents the dangers of handcuffing independent journalists to reporting solely Pentagon-approved memos. “Day to day journalism is so important,” Ned shares, designating the burden of safeguarding classified information on the Pentagon.

Ned and Jen also dive into the state of foreign policy and diplomacy. Ned addresses the efficacy of the proposed peace deal between Israel and Hamas, and what could lie in both parties’ post-deal future. Additionally, Ned reflects on the need for a well-staffed State Department, warning that an intentionally “hallowed out” diplomatic wing is a serious national security risk.

Ned Price is a former Biden administration official who served as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, senior advisor to the secretary of state, and State Department spokesperson. He previously held senior roles at the National Security Council and CIA during the Obama administration.