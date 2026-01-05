The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Egbert's avatar
Bob Egbert
6h

The MAGA Voodoo Cult never supported him for his statement (lie) about war. It was and is because he scratches their racist, religious, sexist Bigot Bellies. His base and what was the Republican Party has always been an alliance between Vampire Capitalists (especially Big Oil) and the White Male Christian Theocrats who believe that the US is and should be dominated only by themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5hEdited

I honestly believe that this behavior--which will likely continue--stems from Trump's sociopathic ego requiring a bigger and bigger thrill continually, and the best, most noticeable thrills come from the pain and loss of others. Now that he has no obligations to voters, donors, the courts, or Congress, what is an idle, predatory president to do? He will spend three years threatening and attacking anything and everything, looking for one more thrill that, inevitably, won't last.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture