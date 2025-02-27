Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
No posts
You got out at the right time, Jennifer.
Jeff Bezos to writers: "I'LL TELL YOU WHICH OPINIONS TO HAVE."
Ann Telnaes had to resign from The Post to publish a cartoon very similar, but nastier, than this one. Although this one is good also.
Ann published another great one today, showing Bezos's girl-friend with her rubber dinghy lips. LOL