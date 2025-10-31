The Contrarian

Catharine Farkas
1h

I don't know why I am continually flabbergasted by the increasing depravity and cruelty being exhibited by our so-called president. Does he think he is in a limbo contest? He keeps going lower and lower...

He seems to take great delight from removing food and heathcare from the needy at home and abroad, destroying the White House, antagonizing our traditional allies, and now wants violent competition on the South Lawn for his 80th birthday party?

KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

"The proposed event is set to take place on June 14th 2026, which will be Trump’s 80th birthday. "

Not if I see him first.

