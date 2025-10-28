The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1hEdited

"This Trump-Cuomo-Adams axis is not surprising, given their shared tawdry approach to politics and governance. "

I knew that from the moment this unholy threesome coalesced. I'm not a New Yorker, but I knew good and well that Adams was a lying, corrupt sack of shit as evidence of his theft from the people unfolded. I knew Trump was an angry cheater from the moment I watched the documentary about his taking ancestral land from Scots in order to build his golf course, and the psychological warfare he inflicted on those who resisted. And Cuomo? Like some sociopaths, such as Rudy Giuliani, he was good a hiding it.

The victims--of all three of these crooks--are now all of us. When you dick with justice, you harm every citizen in this land. Dear New Yorkers, yes: you owe your fellow citizens the rejection of these sharks, just as we all needed to see lying George Santos lose what he had gained from those very public lies. We needed his loss of status as person worthy of the public trust. These three are a stain on all of us. Please vote with your country as well as your city in mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wade Newman - Poetry's avatar
Wade Newman - Poetry
1h

Mamdani got my vote!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture