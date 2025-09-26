Every time people ask me if it was hard to come up with 60 different types of chocolate chip cookies, I say the same thing: Especially with the overwhelming state of things in this country, having a job where I have to think about chocolate chip cookies of every texture and flavor, from the crun-chewy to the soft and gooey, from coffee and cardamom chocolate chip cookies to bourbon pecan chocolate chip cookies and triple Nutella chocolate chip cookies. I dreamed up nutrient-packed breakfast cookies and homey and fancy cakes, bars, brownies–all with a through line of chocolate chip, chunk or morsel. This was no burden. It was joy.

Although I will admit to often watching the news while trialing recipes, the whiny, exhausted motor on my ancient Kitchen Aid mixer did a good job of drowning out stories I didn’t want to handle at the time.

As I tested recipes for my latest cookbook, “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies,” published Sept. 16 by Page Street Publishing, I would share the successes with my neighbors. Some, in turn, would bring them to their jobs: one took them to ESL students she tutored, another apparently brought a lot of joy to the weekly nurses meeting she ran at a local hospital. I find that even mentioning chocolate chip cookies cheers people up. They are as happy to talk about their favorite version of cookie as they are about their cute dogs or adorable grandchildren.

Which is why I believe in the power of a warm chocolate chip cookie to melt hearts, and at least calm down some minds. Maybe it’s the magical thinker in me, but what if we shared a chocolate chip cookie or two with a neighbor, even the ones with the 15 Trump stickers on the back of their cars. Or dropped off a dozen chocolate-oatmeal chunk cookies at the fire station or the VA hospital. We can encourage friends to vote or go to a protest with a cookie incentive. Few people can resist the lure of a chocolate chip cookie.

We’ve currently got a government that encourages our country to remain divided. Cookies can’t fix this on their own, but maybe bridging the gap with a bit of chocolatey goodness might be worth trying. Let’s see what a little bit of kindness can do for democracy.

The New Year’s Resolution Chocolate Chip Cookie

I made these cookies on New Year’s Day 2024. Some folks write lists of resolutions; I represent my goals in cookie form. This cookie is unabashed: She is tender and yields when appropriate but fearless and forward in letting you know who she is. This is a cookie all about positive change–and very full of chocolate.

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

What You’ll Need:

2 ¼ cups (270 grams) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fleur de sel or kosher salt

1 ½ sticks (12 tablespoons [170 grams]) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

¼ cup (50 grams) granulated white sugar

¼ cup (30 grams) confectioners’ sugar

¾ cup (160 grams) packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups (340 grams) mixed semisweet and milk chocolate chunks

What You’ll Do:

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt and set aside.

To the melted butter, add the white sugar, confectioners’ sugar and brown sugar and stir by hand until combined. The mixture should no longer appear separated or greasy.

Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract, and stir until combined. The mixture will look like applesauce. Add the flour mixture and stir until everything is just blended. Do not overmix. Pour in all the chocolate and continue to stir until the chocolate pieces are evenly distributed.

Refrigerate the dough, covered, for at least 8 hours and up to 3 days. Scoop or roll the dough into 2-inch (5-cm) balls and place on parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving 3 inches (7.5 cm) between each cookie to allow them to spread. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the cookies are just barely firm. Let cool for 5 minutes before transferring the cookies to a cooling rack.

Recipe courtesy of: “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies.”

Marissa Rothkopf Bates writes about food for the New York Times, Newsweek (RIP) and Publishers’ Weekly, among others. Her newest book, “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies,” was published Sept. 16. Find her on Substack here.