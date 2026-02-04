The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

I was a small and sheltered child during the civil rights struggle, but this ICE crisis gives me a glimpse of how caring adults felt. The horror resides along hope for a fundamental change, and increments of change are like small phoenixes rising from the ashes. We must push this change along. Thanks to all the Contrarians who get me through my depressed days to find the resolve to stand up for democracy again.

Michelle Jordan
4h

Speaking the truth especially if it involves video evidence of what is really happening on the ground is very powerful. We need every incident to be recorded by ordinary citizens in a legal and lawful way. If the government wants to spin lies then we have evidence backing up their falsehoods. This is one way to hold them accountable.

