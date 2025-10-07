The Miller Meltdown & MAGA Shutdown with Rep. Goldman

Who is actually running our government? Stephen Miller and Russ Vought, apparently. Representative Dan Goldman (NY-D), who recently “got into it” with Stephen Miller, joins Jen to update us on the chaos inside this administration, subverted judicial orders, immigration, and the ongoing MAGA shutdown.

“They are pushing the envelope further and further,” Goldman warns Jen as they discuss the appalling temperament of this administration’s officials. However, all is not lost, as Goldman boosts the overwhelming support Democrats are receiving as they stand up for healthcare rights and the newest judicial strike-downs against Trump’s attempted subversion of court orders.

Congressman Dan Goldman is represents New York’s 10th district and is an attorney by practice. Goldman served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York.