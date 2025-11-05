The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
2h

Former Jerseyite here, proud of my ex state today, I would've proudly voted for Sherill if I still lived there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Democracy may actually have a chance in 2026!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture