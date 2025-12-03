The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
3h

Hi folks! Thanks to The Contrarian for running this piece along with my new episode. For more on what the media keeps getting wrong and what we can do about it, join me over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/.👊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture