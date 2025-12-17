The Media Did It
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
Great cartoon! I wonder how many gold bars Susie has accumulated in her closet as Trump's personal lawyer and now his personal chief of staff? She wants to stay close to the Golden Calf!
Spot on as usual Michael! Thank you for what you do!