The MAGA Government Shutdown and Threat Against Social Services & HBCUs with April Ryan and Rep. Bobby Scott

I’m hearing growing chatter about a “government shutdown”… is it true? is it likely? who is in charge of this and, more importantly… how will a government shutdown will ME?

Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA) sits down with April Ryan for a special edition of The Tea to tackle these exact questions. As the impending government shutdown looms over the country, April and Rep. Scott explore how a shutdown would negatively impact Americans all across the country.

“There is no indication that [Trump] has any interest in keeping the government open. There are no negotiations, no discussions, and how do you expect to get people to vote for a bill when you tell them ‘we are not going to discuss this with you’?” Rep. Scott remarked, referencing Trump’s recent cancellation of an agreed upon meeting with Senator Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Rep. Jeffries.

The Republican partisan roadblocks threaten key social services for millions of Americans. Rep. Scott warns that, without a balanced and bipartisan budget, healthcare prices will skyrocket for everyone (even privately insured individuals), SNAP benefits will be cut, and emergency services will suffer. But for Trump, Democrats’ efforts to protect social services are mere bargaining chips to further his agenda.

Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott represents Virginia’s third congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his service in Congress, he served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1978 to 1983 and in the Senate of Virginia from 1983 to 1993. Congressman Scott serves as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Workforce and sits on the Committee on the Budget.