The Madness of King Donald
It was a week in which Trump’s broad and malign influence on civil society took another giant step forward. He single-handedly brought the economy to the edge of a recession with erratic and ill-considered tariffs; commandeered several more large law firms; initiated criminal investigations of two former officials for daring to oppose his views; and issued an executive order on showerhead pressure.
A fantasticpanel of Jason Kander, Zoe Lofgren, and Charlie Sykes (To the Contrary) joins Harry to break it all down.
Please stop referring to DJT as "king." As Antonia Scatton continues to remind us this is one of many associations that will begin to stick regularly until too many people believe it to be true.
Call him convicted felon, predator, grifter...anything but king. He has no clothes, no spine, no morals. Please avoid connecting him with anything remotely royal!
You never recover what you give up in advance. It just continues. They never give up asking for more. Too many law firms, universities, corporations capitulating (in advance); no courage, no spine, no remembering our Constitution or values.