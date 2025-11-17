The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
2h

Beside Virginia Giuffre, I would like to know how many women have committed suicide because of people like Epstein and Maxwell.

Michelle Jordan
42m

We must not fail these brave survivors of sexual crimes. At some point these women must not feel as though they are still victims. Being released from that frame of mind is essential to their healing. The files must be released publicly while not giving away their identity. Many victims of sexual crimes will often not reveal what happened to them as this is due to fear, threats from their perpetrators, shame and fear that no one will believe them. We must believe them and do whatever is necessary to obtain justice as long as there are other perpetrators out there who haven’t been prosecuted we will continue prolonging victimhood on these survivors and possibly others who may not have come forward. I have testified in court on a sexual abuse case and what I learned from the prosecutor is that recidivism is high and rehabilitation is extremely difficult. That’s why Maxwell must not ever see the light of day again. If she’s ever paroled she must register as a sex offender and be watched like a hawk.

