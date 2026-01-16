The Contrarian

The historic inflection point we now live in
Historian Jonathan Alter says Minnesota could be a turning point in history
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jonathan Alter
Jan 16, 2026

After seeing footage of the horrendous events unfolding in Minnesota that most of us will remember for a very long time — like the image of the bloody airbag deployed in Renee Macklin Good’s car, the stuffed animals in her glove compartment, images of an ICE agent with the iPhone in one hand and gun in the other — will this become one of those moments in history like Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge or body bags during the Vietnam War?

Jen spoke with historian Jonathan Alter about what makes these inflection points so powerful, and why the systematic consolidation of power in the executive branch was something our founders were quite afraid would eventually occur.

