The government would be running if Republicans cared about healthcare: Sen. Jacky Rosen on impacts of the shutdown

Today is the first day of the government shutdown and J.D. Vance is already promising that federal workers are going to be laid off. While Democrats refused to budge unless GOP-mandated healthcare, public broadcasting, and foreign aid budget cuts were reversed, Republicans have launched an ad campaign in 42 districts blaming Democrats for “grinding America to a halt.”

Senator Jacky Rosen joins Jen to unpack the real reason why the government shutdown: Trump’s Project 2025 agenda and a culture of negligence in the Republican Party. The pair also discuss the bizarre Quantico meeting where Pete Hegseth and Trump spoke at an unresponsive crowd of U.S. military leaders and the deployment of the National Guard to Portland.

Jacky Rosen is a U.S. Senator from Nevada. She serves on the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees and has been a leading advocate for veterans, renewable energy, and affordable health care.