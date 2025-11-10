The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
3h

This whole thing seems absolutely crazy. Alabama has 5 of 7 GOP congressional seats no reason for it to be changed now when already there was a big fight over our districting in the SCOTUS in 2023. No way should SCOTUS be allowed to have it both ways.

Arkansas Blue
3h

Cheating is the only way fascists ever win majorities in countrywide elections. It started in 2000 with Al Gore vs. W, continued on with the McConnell/Roberts inferior court, and it will continue in that vein, until there are no more pesky Democratic voters

