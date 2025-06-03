The GOP is lying about Medicaid cuts: Neera Tanden on the horrors of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden join Jen to discuss what is actually at stake if Trump’s Reconciliation Bill gets passed.

See CAP’s analysis of Trump’s budget bill here: The Big, ‘Beautiful’ Bill’s Health Care Cuts Would Drive Up Uncompensated Care and Threaten Vulnerable Hospitals

See a district-by-district breakdown of how many people will lose their healthcare coverage, and subsequently lose their life, due to the GOPs’ Medicaid cuts here: House Republicans’ Medicaid Cuts and Associated Lives Lost by Congressional District

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was previously the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage.