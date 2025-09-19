The GOP can't keep government open & 'Why Fascists Fear Teachers'

A potential government shutdown is looming over Washington, and while Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House, they’re still blaming (who else?) the Democrats for their inability to get anything done.

Neera Tanden, President of the Center for American Progress and the former Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden, joins Jen to help make sense of a potential shutdown, why Republicans are obsessed with gutting healthcare, and the future of free speech.

And later, Randi Weingarten [22:12], president of the American Federation of Teachers, is here to talk about “Why Fascists Fear Teachers,” which is also the title of her new book.

It is a remarkable read, and an important one — Randi and Jen discussed the importance of education, especially in the face of this authoritarian regime.

