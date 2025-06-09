The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
2h

The civil servants that do quit are upholding their integrity to the oath and the job they took. I cannot blame any of them for quitting if they were asked to deviate from the standard method of carrying out their responsibilities as government employees. I totally agree that they should not leave quietly. They should document everything that they were instructed to do that totally breaks normal procedure and protocol especially those who work for any department within the authority of HHS. When other talented individuals are aware of what everyone has been put through it might just be difficult to replace those that departed. Potential savvy employees keep up and stay in the loop with their friends and counterparts on how their colleagues are treated at work and they will not accept any BS from a corrupt administration.

James
2h

The regime's politicization of the civil service will have horrifying consequences for years to come. Soon, with Trump loyalists' fingers on the scales, government reports like GDP, employment, or inflation will no longer be credible. Our fiscal planning will be effectively rudderless.

Politicians have always disliked the civil service. Feds can't be threatened with firing for refusing to do someone's political hatchet work (or they couldn't be). And politicians have always wanted to fire them to give their jobs to friends, relatives, and supporters.

