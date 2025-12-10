The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

Isn't that the truth. Except it's not just the secretary of war crimes (to quote Ann Telnaes), but the entire regime of the convicted felon Drowsy Don.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture