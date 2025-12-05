The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
8h

The United States under the current regime is a lawless country. Bradley and Hegseth are both guilty of first degree murder since there is no war declared by Congress.

How are lower military service member supposed to disobey illegal orders to kill when even the highest military commander in charge of the operation doesn't have the balls to refuse to obey an obviously illegal order by a drunk put in charge of the "Department of War" by a convicted felon?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nick's avatar
Nick
6h

All 80 (as of yesterday, an even greater number) killings are murder. Like Duterte of the Philippines who simply murdered purported drug dealers, the Felon's administration is simply killing persons for purporting to smuggle drugs into the United States. This is morally reprehensible and violates laws of the United States and the international community.

The GOP Congress does nothing to stop this mass murder and the Courts are silent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture