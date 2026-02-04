The Fight over DHS Funding & Protecting Fair Elections

We just saw the end of a very brief government shutdown forced by Democrats, who fought back against funding DHS without real restraints on ICE and Customs and Border Patrol.

Jen spoke with Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress and former Biden Administration official, to discuss the shutdown, the future of ICE, and what Democrats need to do to preserve our democracy.

And, with the midterm elections and a potential blue wave coming up quickly, some members of the GOP realize there’s only one way for them to survive: Cheat.

Lauren Groh-Wargo [22:11], CEO of voting rights non-profit Fair Fight Action, talked about the FBI’s recent raid seizing ballots, voting rolls and election records in Fulton County, Georgia and why we must have fight back against authoritarian overreach.