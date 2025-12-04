The Contrarian

The fact that neither Trump nor anyone in his corrupt regime can correctly use the English language makes the entire proclamation even more absurd.

I live in Montreal, in the province of Quebec in Canada. Multiculturalism policies with both English and French as official languages have been the norm in Canada for decades.

As a person born in Quebec into a French speaking family but then having lived about 30 years in the predominantly English speaking part of the country I can confidently state that speaking multiple languages brings tremendous advantages, both socially and in business. It absolutely helped my career as many jobs were based in a French locale but the majority of the clients were in English Canada or the USA.

Knowing both English and French allowed me to easily learn some Spanish, which actually helped me on business trips to Texas, California and New Mexico. Being able to converse in a client's native tongue, even in a limited way, is appreciated and helps breaks down barriers.

Unfortunately the current government in Quebec has a similar attitude towards 'the others', having forcibly passed many laws to attempt to severely limit the use of English in education, government and even healthcare settings. Quebec is predominantly French and the government insists the laws are about protecting French, not an attempt to eliminate English. The laws are clearly discriminatory and most are being legally challenged.

So take this as a warning to be vigilant, it's a slippery slope if you just shrug your shoulders (understandable with everything else going on in the USA). The government here has done it in small, slow incremental steps but then suddenly felt emboldened to start attacking not only the English language (and also any non-French language) but almost any type of English institutions including our world class universities (sound familiar...?).

So hang on to the option for Spanish (and any other language if needed), this has great value!

