The Evolutions of a Grifter, Former Journalist, and NFL Girlfriend: Offsides with Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre’s back with “Offsides” to break down his exciting weekend. In case his latest interactions did not make it onto to your social media feed, here is the roundup:

Jordan Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, called him out in an Instagram post with a litigious threat.

Pablo published an investigative report into Riley Gaines with a video, What Is Riley Gaines Hiding? We Investigated, inciting a social media tit-for-tat with the subject herself.

Olivia Nuzzi’s unreleased song “Jailbait” was leaked.

As always, Jen and Pablo have a lot to discuss, and the above three subjects merely scratch the surface of their playing field of conversation.

