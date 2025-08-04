The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Zelda Hester
2h

It is obvious that a pardon is in the works for Maxwell. The only conclusion that can possibly be drawn is that Trump is involved in the seamy mess that the files contain. He would not give cover to anyone else from exposure to the public. He has to be involved. Sadly, he will never be prosecuted for any of his crimes, so this is just so much fodder to add to the pile facts that define the flawed and corrupt life of Trump.

Arkansas Blue
1h

While I agree that it is important to know who knew what when, I think it is much more important to finally see the names of the rich and powerful white boys club who obviously paid Epstein and ALL his helpers millions of $ to participate in this mass pedophile ring.

