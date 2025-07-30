The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
39m

It’s absolutely ridiculous that a coalition of voters would even have to have a ballot measure that disallows politicians to overturn ballot measures that have already passed. They will have to vote the vermin out. What else can you call these people? Thanks for bringing this information to us Jennifer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture