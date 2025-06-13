The Contrarian

The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

"Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, a real estate executive with no prior diplomatic experience, had been preparing for talks in Oman as Israeli jets were carrying out the strikes."

Every poor appointment by this administration gambles on the power of some rich idiot's personality to prevail in any given situation--just as Trump believes his stable genius translates to success in any position, including president. Those of us living in reality know that his personality serves only to fracture the forces that make this country run well: dedicated Congressfolk, civil servants, military service personnel.

Voters! When you pick a guy based on his entertainment value to lead a country of 330 million in a volatile world, you get FAILURE. Get wise, or get used to it.

Jason
1h

It has been a longstanding bipartisan policy to not just allow Israel to do anything it wants to anyone, but to give it full support when doing so.

There is no war crime, no unprovoked attack, no theft of land, no violent oppression Israel can commit that will be condemned in any way by the US...or by the Contrarian, for that matter, which continues to be silent regarding Israel's nonstop violations of international law.

Just days ago, Sen. Schumer was trying to out-hawk Trump, essentially demanding that the US demand subservience from the 'terrorist government' of Iran. Now Schumer look like a fool, again. But no matter, since both parties fundamentally agree that Israel can commit any aggression it wants.

