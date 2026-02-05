The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
Absolutely correct, but I have two additional points:

1. REAL police usually wear regular uniforms or, in the case of detectives, civilian clothes. BUT, they all wear badges, are NEVER masked and the ones in uniform wear name tags and body cameras. They do not douse legal protesters in tear gas, pepper spray, etc. AND they usually do not enter citizens homes, UNLESS they have a judicial warrant.

2. DHS employs mostly thugs, as in the Nazi bovine, are mostly masked (what, about 98%?), do not wear uniforms, but mostly camouflage fatigues - which shows them to be what they are: Dump's secret militia, aka Gestapo, NOT POLICE. They do not wear body cameras or name tags, their badges are usually hidden. They kill US citizens and immigrants alike, they break people's car windows, they break into citizens homes without judicial warrants, they tear gas and pepper spray legal protestors and children and they disappear immigrants and US citizens while leaving their children alone in cars.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
"Levi’s Stadium is no longer just a football field — it’s a tinderbox where two levels of American law enforcement are on a collision course."

If you think this is a tinderbox, wait until Mister sends ICE to the FIFA World Cup later this year. Soccer is notorious for emotionally charged audiences. It won't take much provocation at all to start either a stampede or additional violence. I truly hope the world boycotts the games in America. It could be The Trump-Vacant Kennedy Center Part Two instead of a bloody massacre.

