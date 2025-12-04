The Contrarian

Shari
41m

That J6-- the day and the sordid activities leading directly to and from it-- did not immediately and comprehensively end this individual's presence in, and influence on, the leadership of this country (and put him and all of his enabling thugs in prison for life) will, to my dying day, stun and sicken me.

John Frangelico
5m

As I said to a neighbor recently, trump is by far the worst thing that has ever happened to this country. At least 9/11 brought the country together. trump and the assorted thugs, criminals, traitors and racists that comprise this lawless regime have done nothing but tear this country apart. And the Roberts Subprime Court has allowed and encouraged all the destruction.

