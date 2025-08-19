The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
4h

"That means boldness, clarity, and consistency in showing up for the people who’ve been waiting far too long to be heard."

Fair enough. At the same time we don't have much time (if any) to stave off the current fascist regime. So I think we will all have to find some middle group between supporting more ideal Democratic candidates and holding our noses on established candidates. The challenge of unilaterally running campaigns that aren't focused on special interest money is daunting. Of course we would all like to see broad campaign finance reform, but how on earth can you do that under the current circumstances. I don't have answers, but I know the imperative is regaining control of Congress and statehouses. In some cases we'll be able to support progressive Democrats , in some cases that won't be an option. Regardless of how progressive a candidate may be, you can't show up for the people if you are not in power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jack Stewart's avatar
Jack Stewart
1h

COFFEE. An acronym hides. It does not clarify. Six parts is way too long for people to remember. It is also redundant. Opportunity and Empowerment say much the same thing. Community and Engagement are similar. It needs to be quick and blunt. Limit it to three. For instance, Freedom-Opportunity-and Fairness. The 'f's click because of alliteration. The bisyllabic surrounding words create balance. The trochaic meter keeps it together. The slogan doesn't need to spell a word. Be serious, not cute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture